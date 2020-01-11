Left Menu
Left students protest against Mamata for meeting Modi

  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 20:34 IST
Left students on Saturday protested against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Raj Bhavan. The students, chanting 'Azadi' and 'Shame shame' broke three barricades put up near the stage of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad's sit-in at Rani Rashmoni Avenue and demanded explanation from Banerjee for meeting Modi, who they said is behind CAA and NRC.

Banerjee rushed to the stage and tried to pacify the protesting students. The TMCP students raised counter slogans chanting 'Bande Mataram' and 'Down with BJP and its cohorts'.

Police rushed to the site, which is near the Raj Bhavan..

