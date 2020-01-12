2 held for assault on RSS worker after pro-CAA demo
Two persons have been arrested in connection with the assault on an RSS worker Varun for participating in a demonstration here supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act, police said on Sunday We have arrested two persons in this case. We will shortly brief you about the arrest, a police officer told PTI on condition of anonymity. He refused to divulge more information about the accused.
A police team arrested the two from Tamil Nadu. The BJP had organised a demonstration at the Town Hall on December 22, which the Bengaluru south BJP MP Tejasvi Surya had addressed.
Varun too attended the event and was on the way home when he was attacked by four people with a sharp-edged weapon and fled the spot. Following the assault, Varun was admitted to a hospital in a serious condition..
