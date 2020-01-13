PM Modi speaks with President Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday held a telephonic conversation in which they underlined great similarity and convergence in the approaches of the two countries in ensuring regional and global security, peace and stability, the PMO said.

The prime minister also extended the season's greetings to President Putin and the people of Russia.

