Makar Sankranti: CM Adityanath offers prayers at Gorakhnath temple

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday performed rituals as head priest of Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. The 'Peethadhishwar' offered khichdi to Baba Gorakhnath for happiness, prosperity and peace in the country as soon as the temple gates were opened at 3.00 am.

As per the tradition, the khichdi sent by the king of Nepal was offered soon after, the UP government said in a statement. After this, the devotees who visited the temple in lakhs, also offered the khichdi (rice-dal) to the Baba Gorakhnath.

The Chief Minister spent his time among devotees and urged them to take laiya-til as 'prasad,' the release said. Later in the afternoon, he joined community meal with thousands of people.

The Khichdi Mela that is organised at the temple premises on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, continues for about a month and attracts devotees from all over north India. The devotees also come from far-flung areas of Nepal.

