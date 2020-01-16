Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian way of conflict avoidance is by dialogue, not by brute force: PM

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 17:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 17:21 IST
Indian way of conflict avoidance is by dialogue, not by brute force: PM

In a world that is seeking to break free from mindless hate, violence, conflict and terrorism, the Indian way of life offers a ray of hope, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday. He also said the Indian way of conflict avoidance is not by brute force but by the power of dialogue.

Addressing a seminar on "Globalising Indian Thought" at IIM-Kozhikode in Kerala via video, the prime minister said when there is openness, respect for different opinions and innovations comes naturally. The innovative zeal of Indians is drawing the world to the country, he told the gathering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Setien tasked with returning sparkle to Barca in debut against Granada

After replacing the uninspiring yet successful Ernesto Valverde with Quique Setien, La Liga leaders Barcelona will be expected to produce a spectacle of attacking football when they host Granada on Sunday in their first game under the new m...

Man held for killing his friend, throwing body in Ganga canal in UP's Hapur

A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing his friend and throwing the body in Ganga canal in Hapur earlier this month, police said here. Gajendra, resident of Hapur, has confessed that he had strangulated Pawan Sharma and thrown ...

Senegal rape law offers hope after years of silence

A new law in Senegal that criminalizes rape has come too late for one young woman. She was raped last year and is now trying to put her life back together with a baby. But the legislation brings hope to women who campaigned to force the Wes...

UPDATE 2-UK's Stobart invests $12 mln in rescue of airline Flybe

Britains Stobart Group will provide 9 million pounds 11.8 million in funding for Flybe as part of this weeks government-backed rescue of the regional airline, the infrastructure group said on Thursday. Stobart said it had already invested 4...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020