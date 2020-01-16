Probe J&K cop's 'role' in Parliament, Pulwama attacks: Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday sought a probe into the suspected role of Davinder Singh, Jammu and Kashmir police officer arrested for allegedly ferrying terrorists, in the 2001 Parliament and 2019 Pulwama terror attacks. The Congress leader said revelations related to Singh, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) of the Jammu and Kashmir police now suspended, indicated a "big intelligence failure".

Police had last week arrested Singh from Mir Bazar in J&Ks Kulgam district along with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists Naveed Baba and Altaf, besides an unidentified lawyer who was working as an overground worker for terror outfits. "Davinder Singh was arrested along with terrorists.

His suspected role in Parliament and Pulwama attacks is also coming up continuously. "This is a case of big intelligence failure. Many questions are being raised. It should be thoroughly investigated," Nath said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday 'forfeited' the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry awarded to Singh in 2018. The J&K administration said the suspended officers act amounted to disloyalty and brought the force into disrepute.

The terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama had left 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel dead on February 14 last year. In December 2001, a group of terrorists attacked the Parliament complex and opened fire, killing nine people..

