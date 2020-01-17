Left Menu
19 students from Haryana to participate in 'Parisksha Pe Charcha'

As many as 19 students from Haryana have been selected to participate in 'Parisksha Pe Charcha' programme, which is slated to be held in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students from across the country during PPC-2020 programme in New Delhi on January 20. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

As many as 19 students from Haryana have been selected to participate in 'Parisksha Pe Charcha' programme, which is slated to be held in New Delhi. The programme is being held at Talkatora Stadium on January 20 in the national capital in which selected students from across the country will interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The PPC-2020 programme seeks not only to reduce the stress of examinations for the young students, but the selected students also get the opportunity to meet the Prime Minister and ask him questions. The themes given for the PPC 2020 were 'Gratitude is Great', 'Your future depends on your aspirations', 'Examining Exams', 'Our duties, you take' and 'Balance is Beneficial'. (ANI)

