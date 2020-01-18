Left Menu
Uttrakhand CM seeks central assistance for 2021 Mahakumbh

  Dehradun
  Updated: 18-01-2020 19:41 IST
  Created: 18-01-2020 19:36 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday sought financial assistance from the Centre for 2021 Haridwar Mahakumbh saying an estimated 15 crore people were likely to attend the grand congregation. Rawat who paid a visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday briefed him about the preparations undertaken for the Mahakumbh and said facilities of permanent and temporary nature worth over Rs one thousand crores are being developed for the event.

The facilities include putting in place road, power, water supply, medical amenities, waste disposal management systems besides expanding the Mahakumbh fair area, he said. To be held between January and April 2021, an estimated 15 crore people are likely to attend the gathering, Rawat said and sought financial assistance from the Centre for successfully organizing the event.

The Chief Minister also extended an invitation to the Prime Minister to inaugurate a wellness summit to be held in April this year. Out of a total of 462 wellness centers to be built in the state by March this year work on 305 had already been finished, Rawat said.

