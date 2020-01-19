Left Menu
Kolkata, Jan 19 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

The following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 5.30 pm. CAL 1 JH-NRC-BJP NRC will protect rights of minorities 'taken away' by B'deshi infiltrators: J'khand BJP Ranchi: The Jharkhand BJP on Sunday said the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will protect the rights of minorities of the country which have been "taken away" by Bangladeshi infiltrators.

CAL 2 MG-SIXTH SCHEDULE-SHARMA

Parl panel to submit report on proposed sixth schedule amendment by March: Anand Sharma Shillong: A day after consultations with the state's stakeholders over the proposed amendment of the Constitution's sixth schedule, Anand Sharma, who chairs the parliamentary standing committee on home affairs, said on Sunday the panel would submit its observations by March. CAL 4 BH-LD HUMAN CHAIN Bihar CM presides over the human chain to raise awareness on his govt's efforts; open not impressed Patna: Millions of people came out on the streets in Bihar on Sunday to form human chains across the state in support of the Nitish Kumar government's environment conservation and social reform measures.

CAL 5 BH-HUMAN CHAIN-DEATH

55-year-old teacher dies in Bihar while taking part in human chain Darbhanga: A 55-year-old government teacher died in this north Bihar district while taking part in a human chain organized by the Nitish Kumar government on Sunday, an official said. CAL 6 WB-KOPT-TABLEAU KoPT tableau expected to roll down Rajpath on Republic Day Kolkata: In a first in India's maritime history, the Kolkata Port Trust is likely to showcase its tableau during the Republic Day parade, sources said, giving people, who were earlier sore over the rejection of the Bengal government's proposal for January 26, a reason to cheer.

CES 2 WB-ITA-WORKERS Tea production will increase only when workers' quality of life improves: ITA Jalpaiguri: The Indian Tea Association (ITA) has said that tea production will increase only when the quality of life of tea garden workers improves. CES 3 OD-DROWN Two engineering students drown in Odisha waterfall Sambalpur: Two engineering students have drowned in the plunge pool of a waterfall in Odisha's Sambalpur district, police said on Sunday.

CES 4 OD-CHILD MARRIAGE

5 child marriages foiled in Odisha's Ganjam district Berhampur: A total of five child marriages have been foiled across Odisha's Ganjam district following swift action by the administration, officials said on Sunday. CES 5 WB-ABVP-CAMPUSES ABVP not involved on Jan 15 Visva Bharati violence: Ambekar Kolkata: The ABVP national organizing secretary (East) Sunil Ambekar on Sunday said the student organization was not involved in the January 15 unrest in Visva Bharati university campus.

ERG 1 WB-THEFT

Two arrested for stealing iron articles from Bengal factory Howrah: Two youths were arrested for allegedly stealing iron articles from a factory in West Bengal's Howrah district, police said on Sunday.

