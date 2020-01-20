PM Modi, Nepal Premier to jointly inaugurate projects on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli will on Tuesday jointly inaugurate the second integrated check post at Jogbani-Biratnagar, built with Indian assistance to facilitate trade and people's movement between the two nations.

Both the prime ministers will also witness the remarkable progress in Indian-assisted post-earthquake housing reconstruction projects in Nepal, the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

Out of India's commitment to build 50,000 houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts, 45,000 have already been completed, it said.

