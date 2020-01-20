PM Modi, Nepal Premier to jointly inaugurate projects on Tuesday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli will on Tuesday jointly inaugurate the second integrated check post at Jogbani-Biratnagar, built with Indian assistance to facilitate trade and people's movement between the two nations.
Both the prime ministers will also witness the remarkable progress in Indian-assisted post-earthquake housing reconstruction projects in Nepal, the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.
Out of India's commitment to build 50,000 houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts, 45,000 have already been completed, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- KP Sharma Oli
- Nepalese
- Indian
- Nuwakot
ALSO READ
BJP will form govt in Delhi under leadership of Narendra Modi: party president Amit Shah
I am the only leader who met Narendra Modi and told
PM Narendra Modi likely to spend Saturday night at Belur Math,
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at NSC Bose International
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets West Bengal Chief Minister