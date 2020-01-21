Left Menu
Modi, Oli jointly inaugurate check post at Jogbani-Biratnagar

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 21-01-2020 12:30 IST
  • Created: 21-01-2020 12:30 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli on Tuesday jointly inaugurated the second integrated check post at Jogbani-Biratnagar along the border. Built with Indian assistance, the integrated check post is spread over 260 acres and is capable of handling 500 trucks on a daily basis.The Rs 140 crore project will improve trade and people-to-people contact.

The project was launched jointly by the two leaders via a video link. The first ICP was built in Raxaul-Birgunj in 2018.

At the event, both the prime ministers also witnessed the  progress in Indian-assisted post-2015 earthquake housing reconstruction projects in Nepal. Out of India's commitment to build 50,000 houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts, 45,000 have already been completed.

Addressing the event via video, Oli invited Modi to visit Nepal. Prime Minister Modi said he looks forward to a visit to the neighbouring country this year.

