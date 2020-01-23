Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modi thinks only about India not himself, so called him 'fakir': Prasoon Joshi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 16:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 16:46 IST
Modi thinks only about India not himself, so called him 'fakir': Prasoon Joshi

Narendra Modi thinks only about India and not himself and that is the reason I called him a "fakir" (ascetic), poet-lyricist Prasoon Joshi said here on Thursday, defending the famous moniker he used for the Prime Minister during an interview. In a Westminster Townhall in London in 2018, the chairman of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) famously asked Prime Minister Modi where he got his "fakiri" from, finding himself at the receiving end of both bouquets and brickbats.

"There is hardly anyone who will deny that Prime Minister Narendra Modi thinks only about the nation and not for himself. That is the reason I called him a fakir (detached one). The detachment to personal gains and attachment to the country," Joshi said during a conversation with actor Vani Tripathi at the Jaipur Literature Festival which began on Thursday. "I still feel the same and will say again and again that our prime minister is dedicated to the country. He thinks only about the country and there is no doubt it," asserted Joshi, who is also a screenwriter and marketing professional.

He also said the word diversity was being wrongly interpreted by many people and did not mean "that I have to make you palatable for myself". "Diversity means I will allow you to be who you are and then accept you," he said. "I have a big problem with the word tolerance. It means when you do not like something you tolerate. The word does not belong to this country. Here, we say acceptance. We accept with open arms and do not tolerate. So, please don't use this word tolerance in future," he said.

Touching upon the controversy that followed the Nobel Committee's 2016 decision to award the prestigious Nobel Prize in Literature to Bob Dylan, the first time a songwriter was awarded the prize, Joshi said he was perfectly fine with the move and applauded it as he did not believe in hierarchy of artforms. "There should be no hierarchy of (art) form. Excellence is in art and not in the form. Only a painting cannot qualify as a great artform. There should be excellence only and no condescension in art. Beauty in art exists in different artforms. That is why I don't believe that lighting in films cannot be great. And that is the reason I applauded it when Bob Dylan was honoured with the Nobel Prize," he said.

Joshi said it was the collective consciousness of the society which decides what is a great artform and what qualifies as a mediocre one. He also said it was important to respect the others' point of view and equally important to maintain grace in disagreement. "We have a great deal of misinformation and little information today... We need to inform people more about film certificates who know little about what a U/A certificate means," he said. There is also a need for the democratisation of the lexicon of debate, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Six Mali soldiers killed in overnight ambush

Six soldiers were killed and several were wounded in an overnight attack in central Mali, the army said Thursday, in fresh violence in the war-torn West African state. The troops came under fire late Wednesday from unidentified armed men in...

HIGHLIGHTS SOUTH AT 6 PM

HIGHLIGHTS SOUTH AT 6 PM Chennai, Jan 23 PTI Highlights from the southern region at 6 PM. MDS7 VIRUS-KL-VIJAYAN Coronavirus Kerala CM writes to External Affairs minister Thiruvananthapuram Amid reports t...

WRAPUP 7-China orders 'unprecedented' lockdown of two cities at virus epicentre

China on Thursday locked down two cities at the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak that has killed 17 people and infected nearly 600, as health authorities around the world took action to prevent a global pandemic. Health officials fear th...

PM to lay wreath at National War Memorial on R-Day for the first time

In a first, the Prime Minister will pay homage to fallen soldiers at the newly-built National War Memorial here on the Republic Day instead of Amar Jawan Jyoti beneath the India Gate arch, officials said. The iconic memorial in the India Ga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020