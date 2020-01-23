CBI takes over probe into killing of Indian man in UAE

The CBI has taken over the investigation into the killing of a man named Rama Lengaw Natesan in the United Arab Emirates allegedly by a fellow Indian over some dispute in 2008, the officials said. The case has been taken over after a request from the UAE government under the extradition treaty between both the countries, they said.

Article 5 of the treaty prohibits extradition of own nationals by requested state, subject to the condition that the requested state shall prosecute the accused under its own law, the officials said. In accordance with the provision, the UAE government had written to India seeking prosecution of Indre Jeet Singh, who is accused of killing Natesan in 2008 in that country, they said.

