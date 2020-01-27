WB assembly passes anti-CAA resolution, demands its repeal

The West Bengal Assembly Monday passed a resolution against CAA brought by the state government demanding that the contentious citizenship law be repealed forthwith and NPR and the proposed NRC be withdrawn. Speaking on the resolution, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the Citizenship Amendment Act is "against the Constitution and humanity".

"We want this law to be repealed immediately. We want NPR to be also repealed," Banerjee said. The resolution was supported by both the opposition parties Congress and the CPI(M) led Left Front.

The BJP legislature party opposed the resolution and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the CAA to help refugees get their citizenship of the country. Kerala, Rajasthan and Punjab too have passed resolutions against the new citizenship law.

The amended citizenship law has emerged as the latest flashpoint in the West Bengal with TMC opposing the contentious legislation tooth and nail and BJP pressing for its implementation. The state assembly had earlier passed a resolution against NRC in September 2019. The BJP had naturally not supported it..

