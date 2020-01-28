Left Menu
Videos of Delhi schools shared by Shah false: Kejriwal

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 21:28 IST
  • Created: 28-01-2020 21:28 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday asserted that the videos of alleged deficiencies in the city's government schools shared by Home Minister Amit Shah are false and that these actions show the BJP leader's "hatred" towards the people of the national capital. Kejriwal said out of 1,024 government schools in Delhi, BJP found only eight schools with some shortcomings and even those drawbacks turned out to be false.

The Chief Minister had last week invited Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit the city's government schools with him and witness their "transformation" by his government. Eight BJP MPs visited the schools and on Tuesday shared videos of their findings.

"I am very happy that Amit Shah ji sent all his MPs and workers of his party to all schools to investigate the deficiencies in our schools. Amit Shah hates the people of Delhi. His hatred towards the children, parents and teachers of Delhi is visible," he said. Kejriwal appealed to Shah "with folded hands" to not insult and hate the 16 lakh children of Delhi together with their 32 lakh parents and 65 thousand teachers who he said have worked hard to change the education system of Delhi.

"The people of Delhi will not tolerate the insult at all. Recently Amit Shah ji had said that if BJP forms a government here, then he will make Delhi also like Uttar Pradesh. The people of Delhi should decide whether the education system of Delhi is good for them or school system of Uttar Pradesh," he told reporters. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who also addressed reporters with Kejriwal on Tuesday, claimed that all the videos released by Shah were based on falsehoods.

Showing the video of the gate of the same school that BJP MP Gautam Gambhir had visited, Sisodia read out a public notice pasted on the gate. "The video clearly shows that the school had been shifted to another building from October 2019," he said.

"I have the demolition orders of this school and the public notice has also been placed at the gate of the school. When Gautam Gambhir went to make a video of this school, he must have seen this truth. But he chose not to read it. He must have been distracted by the jalebis from Jalebi Chowk next door in Kalyanpuri," Sisodia said, taking a dig at Gambhir who had last year posted a picture of him eating jalebis in Indore when there was a key meeting on pollution in Delhi. Sisodia said BJP MP Sahib Singh Verma tweeted a video of a school in Matiala where the old building is on one side and on the other side are the new buildings.

"Some rooms in the old building are still being used. Verma very carefully made sure not to show the new building. I was told by the security guard that he even scolded his people for letting the new building come into the frame," he said. Sisodia said BJP MP Hansraj Hans went to a school in Mangolpuri at 7.30 pm.

"The school building is good and so is the quality of education. There was no principal at night. He abused the estate manager, who was threatened and forced to open one room. They found a room that did not have desks. But what they obviously do not know is that every school has a multi-purpose room," he said. Referring to another school visited by a BJP MP, Sisodia said, "A school in Prem Nagar has also been talked about. Even for this school, there is a demolition order issued on October 10, 2019. Only due to the elections the process has been delayed."

BJP's seven Lok Sabha MPs from Delhi and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel on Monday visited government schools and claimed there was lack of basic infrastructure as well as poor condition of amenities like drinking water and toilets there.

