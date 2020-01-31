Explosion in firecracker factory kills three in UP's Shamli

At least three people including a woman were killed in fire at a firecracker factory here on Friday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed sadness over the incident and also ordered an inquiry into it.

The incident took place in Kandhala police station limits. More details are awaited. (ANI)

