Bengal minister meets governor

Amidst the ongoing tussle between the West Bengal government and Raj Bhawan, state Parliamentary Affairs minister Partha Chatterjee on Sunday met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and held an hour-long meeting with him. Chatterjee came to the Raj Bhawan around 3 pm.

"Yes, I had gone to meet the governor and apprised him of several issues and spoke to him on various matters. But I won't discuss it with the media. I also informed him about the state Budget session," Chatterjee told reporters. According to sources, Chatterjee had gone to the Raj Bhawan to discuss the upcoming budget session of the state Assembly which is likely to begin from February 7.

"They discussed the governor's speech which, according to rules, is read out by the governor himself. There has been a lot of tension between the Raj Bhawan and the state government. So it would be better if it is discussed beforehand," a senior TMC leader said. Dhankhar has been engaged in a face-off with the TMC government over a host of issues, since assuming charge as the Governor of West Bengal.

The relation between the ruling party and the governor hit a new low after Speaker Biman Banerjee adjourned the House for two days in December last year as bills slated to be placed in the Assembly were to receive his nod. The claim was, however, refuted by the Raj Bhavan, which, in a statement, had termed the situation "factually untenable"..

