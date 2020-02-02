Centre to sanction tribal varsity for J'khand only if land

BJP MP Jayant Sinha on Sunday said that the Centre would definitely sanction a tribal university for Jharkhand "if land is allotted". "We will give Tribal University definitely. Only the state has to give land," Sinha said when asked that there was no mention of Tribal University for the during the Union finance minister's Budget speech on Saturday.

During her Budget speech on Saturday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had mentioned that a tribal museum will come up in the state. Reacting to the Budget, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had on Saturday said, "I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested a Tribal University for Jharkhand." "But the budget mentions opening of a Tribal Museum once again tribals have been hoodwinked," Soren had said.

The tribal museum will come up in Ranchi, Sinha said. The state's tribal culture, tradition, art and music, can be now shown to the world through the grand museum, he said.

The Deoghar airport would be completed soon, the former Union minister of civil aviation and finance, said, adding, airports would come up at Jamshedpur, Hazaribag, Dumka and Dhanbad. Under the 'Krishi Udan' initiative, farmers could send their produce to Dubai and European countries also, he said.

PTI PVR SBN SBN.

