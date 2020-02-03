Left Menu
Unidentified miscreants open fire outside Jamia university, police register case

  New Delhi
  Updated: 03-02-2020 02:37 IST
  Created: 03-02-2020 02:37 IST
Delhi Police have registered a case after two unidentified persons allegedly opened fire outside Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday night, police said. No one was injured in the attack.

In a statement issued by the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC), a group comprising students and alumni of the university formed to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, said the attackers were on a red motorcycle. One of the miscreants was wearing a red jacket, the statement said.

A senior police official said a case of attempt to murder under relevant sections of the IPC and the Arms Act was registered in connection with the incident and an investigation is underway. This is the third firing incident in the Jamia Nagar area in a week.

On Thursday, a minor fired at anti-CAA protesters preparing to march from Jamia towards the Rajghat, injuring a student. Two days later, a 25-year-old fired two rounds in air at Shaheen Bagh, where a protest against the new citizenship law has been going on. No one was hurt in the incident."Firing has taken place at Gate No. 5 of Jamia Millia Islamia...by two unidentified persons. As per report, one of them was wearing a red jacket and driving a red scooty having vehicle no. 1532 or 1534," the statement said.

Asim Mohammed Khan, a former Congress MLA from Okhla, said the incident occurred around 11.30 pm.

"We heard the gunshot. That is when we stepped out to see and the two men left on a scooty," a student said. "We have taken down the vehicle number and called police," he added.

