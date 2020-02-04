BJP leader seeks urgent hearing for removal of Shaheen Bagh protestors
The Supreme Court asked a Delhi BJP leader on Tuesday to approach its mentioning officer to get an early date of hearing on his plea seeking removal of anti-citizenship law protestors from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh. BJP leader Nand Kishore Garg had urged the court for an urgent hearing, considering the difficulty faced by residents due to the nearly-two-month-long protest on a road connecting Delhi and Noida.
"You go to the mentioning officer," the SC bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said. Various arterial roads of Delhi have been facing traffic congestion due the protest.
Restrictions have been imposed on the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch and Okhla underpass.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Supreme Court
- BJP
- Nand Kishore Garg
- Shaheen Bagh
- SA Bobde
- Noida
- Okhla
ALSO READ
BJP begins exercise for electing president, Nadda set for top post
PM, new BJP prez to meet party CMs, deputy CMs
PM Narendra Modi, new BJP president to hold meeting with CMs, deputy CMs of party-ruled states on Monday evening: Sources.
BJP leaders hail Nadda as he prepares to take over as its new president
It is a big thing that the BJP grew to become world's largest party with its organisational work while it remained in power: PM Modi.