Kolkata, Feb 4 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 21:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 21:38 IST
Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 9.40 pm.

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 9.40 pm. CAL 20 WB-MAMATA NRC Mamata evokes Mahabharata, history to hit out at BJP Ranaghat: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday evoked both 'Mahabharata' and history to hit out at archrival BJP and urged the people of the country to unite to save the country.

CAL 21 DL-POLLS-MAMATA Mamata hits out at BJP for "goli vs boli" remark Ranaghat: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday hit out at BJP leaders for their recent "goli vs boli" remark during campaigns for the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi and said that the saffron party was firing bullets because it is aware that it will lose the poll. CAL 25 AS-LD-BUS 7 killed, 30 injured in Assam road accidents Goalpara: Seven people were killed and 30 others injured in two bus accidents in Assam's Goalpara district on Tuesday, police said.

CAL 28 WB-MIDAIR-LD BIRTH Thai woman gives birth to baby boy mid-air Kolkata: A Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Bangkok made an emergency landing at Kolkata airport on Tuesday after a woman delivered a baby mid-air with the help of female flight attendants, officials at the airport said. CAL 29 AS-NIA-SAIKIA IIT-Guwahati prof quizzed for third time over anti-CAA stir Guwahati: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday interrogated IIT-Guwahati Professor Arupjyoti Saikia for the third time in four days in connection with the violence in the city over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in December last year.

CAL 31 WB-RAJA BJP speaking in multiple voices, misleading people : Raja Kolkata: Calling BJP a hypocritical party, CPI general secretary D Raja on Tuesday said it speaks in multiple voices to mislead people and hide its 'sinister designs'. CAL 32 WB-LDALL MAMATA Mamata refers to Dussasan, Muhammad-bin-Tughlaq to attack BJP, says attempts being made to terrorize protestors Bongaon/ Ranaghat: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday invoked both 'Mahabharata' and history to hit out at archrival BJP and slammed it for branding CAA protestors as "anti nationals".

CAL 34 WB-3RDLD PRESIDENCY Presidency Univ VC slips through side door to escape gherao, comes back to office in afternoon Kolkata: After remaining in confinement by the agitating students for 16 hours, Vice-Chancellor of Presidency University Anuradha Lohia on Tuesday morning slipped through the side door of her chamber..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

