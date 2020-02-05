No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

There is no proposal under consideration to absorb Air India employees in any other government department after the airline's disinvestment, Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.

The Central government on January 27 issued a preliminary information memorandum (PIM), initiating the process to divest its entire stake in the national air carrier.

"Presently, there is no proposal under consideration for the absorption of employees of Air India in any other department post disinvestment," Puri said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.