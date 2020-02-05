New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm. PAR27 LS-PM-2NDLD AYODHYA PM announces trust for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced in Lok Sabha the formation of a trust to construct a Ram Temple in Ayodhya as directed by the Supreme Court in its landmark verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case in November last year.

DEL42 UP-AYODHYA LAND-SHIA Would have constructed Ram temple on 5 acre land if given to us: UP Shia Central Waqf Board Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board on Wednesday said that had the 5 acres of land allotted for the Sunni Central Waqf Board been given to them, they would have constructed a Ram temple in Ayodhya. DES3 UP-AYODHYA-LAND-AIMPLB If Sunni Waqf Board accepts land, it won't be decision of all Muslims of country: AIMPLB Lucknow: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Wednesday said the Sunni Waqf Board, which will get five acres of land in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque, is not the representative of the entire Muslim community and if it accepts the Centre's offer it should not be considered a decision of all Muslims of the country. DEL115 UP-LD CHINMAYANAND Chinmayanand released from prison on bail, supporters offer flowers Shahjahanpur (UP): Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand was offered flowers by supporters as he walked out of prison on Wednesday, two days after being granted bail in the case in which he is accused of sexually abusing a law student. DEL97 UP-DEFEXPO-LD US Pace of defence coop between US, India accelerating: US Envoy Lucknow: The pace of defence cooperation between the US and India is accelerating, US Ambassador Kenneth Juster said here on Wednesday.

DEL140 UP-DEFEXPO-HAL HAL inks pact with Israeli firm to develop UAV Lucknow: An MoU was signed between HAL and Israel's Elbit Systems during the DefExpo-2020 on Wednesday to assess the feasibility of joint development of an unmanned aerial vehicle. DEL89 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER 2 militants, 1 CRPF jawan killed in gunbattle near Srinagar Srinagar: Two militants and a CRPF jawan were killed in a gunbattle on the outskirts of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city on Wednesday, police said.

DEL88 YECHURY-JK-PM Release those detained in J-K, restore democratic process: Yechury to PM New Delhi: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling for release of the people detained in Kashmir, lifting of the clampdown on communications, restoration of the democratic process and honouring the assurances made to people at the time of the state's accession to the Indian Union. DEL83 JK-VALLEY-SIX MONTHS Six months after Art 370: Kashmiris stare at uncertain future Srinagar: Houseboats line up desolate along the Dal Lake and Gulmarg's famed snow covered ski slopes are near empty as are hotels and the many shops selling carpets, embroidered shawls, saffron and other things Kashmiri.

DES23 HR-CORONAVIRUS 5 persons kept under observation in Haryana test negative for coronavirus Chandigarh: Five people kept under observation for suspected symptoms of coronavirus in Haryana have tested negative for the infection, state health department officials said on Wednesday. DES8 HR-DERA CHIEF-MINISTER Dera Sacha Sauda sect head faces many threats internationally: Hry minister Chandigarh: Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh faces many threats internationally, Haryana's Jails Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala said while justifying the heavily guarded prisoner's absence at an event inside Sunaria Jail in Rohtak where over 300 inmates were present.

DES29 RJ-RAPE-DEATH 14-year-old rape victim dies at Jaipur hospital Jaipur: Days after she was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Rajasthan's Sikar, a 14-year-old girl died at a Jaipur hospital. DES18 RJ-ARTISTE-DEATH Rajasthani folk artiste succumbs to accident injuries Jodhpur: Rajasthani folk artiste Anita Bhati (23), who had met with an accident a day before, succumbed to her injuries here on Wednesday, police said.

DES10 UKD-HELPLINE-WOMEN Uttarakhand police start WhatsApp helpline for women Dehradun: The Uttarakhand police has launched a WhatsApp helpline to boost the security and safety of women and young girls in the state..

