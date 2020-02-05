Locations of 3 new border haats finalised in Tripura

A joint meeting of Bangladesh and India on Wednesday finalised locations for three more "border haats" in Tripura, officials said. The three new border haats will be set up at Paharmura in Khowai district, Jagarampur in Sipahijala district and Bamutia in West Tripura district, officials said.

Tripura currently has two such markets at Kamalasagar in Sipahijal district and Srinagar in South Tripura district. On October 23 last year, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb had said the Centre approved setting up of two new border 'haats' in the districts of North Tripura and Dhalai.

So, officials said, altogether five new border haats would come up in Tripura..

