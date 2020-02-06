Left Menu
LS passes Motion of Thanks to the President's address

LS passes Motion of Thanks to the President's address

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passedthe Motion of Thanks to the President's address by a voicevote

After two days of debate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi onThursday replied to the debate and the motion was passed by avoice vote

President Ram Nath Kovind had addressed a joint sittingof Parliament on January 31.

