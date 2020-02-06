LS passes Motion of Thanks to the President's address

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passedthe Motion of Thanks to the President's address by a voicevote

After two days of debate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi onThursday replied to the debate and the motion was passed by avoice vote

President Ram Nath Kovind had addressed a joint sittingof Parliament on January 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.