LS passes Motion of Thanks to the President's address
The Lok Sabha on Thursday passedthe Motion of Thanks to the President's address by a voicevote
After two days of debate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi onThursday replied to the debate and the motion was passed by avoice vote
President Ram Nath Kovind had addressed a joint sittingof Parliament on January 31.
