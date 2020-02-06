Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM's address in Parl oscillated between 'stand-up comedy' and 'rank communalism': Congress

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 18:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 18:35 IST
PM's address in Parl oscillated between 'stand-up comedy' and 'rank communalism': Congress
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Thursday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in Parliament as one that oscillated between "stand-up comedy" and "rank communalism", and said he should apologise for "misleading" the country by quoting Jawaharlal Nehru "out of context". Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said it was unfortunate that the prime minister made a reference to Pakistan seven times during his address and accused him of hyphenating India with Pakistan during the last five years.

Tiwari was referring to Modi's reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address He also accused Modi of destroying the Indian economy and said the prime minister is covering this up by dividing society through polarisation.

"It is extremely unfortunate and deeply regrettable that the prime minister's comments oscillated between stand-up comedy, half truths and rank communalism. It is regrettable that the Prime Minister of India should quote one of his illustrious predecessors Jawaharlal Nehru completely out of context," he said. "The prime minister should apologise to the country for quoting an agreement signed with another country completely out of context. The prime minister deliberately chose to mislead the House," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

J'khand education minister stumped by students' answers

The Jharkhand Minister for School Education and Literacy, Jagarnath Mahto was in for a shock when he was told by school children that Hemant Soren is the education minister of the state. The students of class seven of the government school...

Egypt officials say 13 killed in Aswan road accident

Thirteen people were killed and seven injured Thursday when a bus and a truck collided on a highway in Egypts southern Aswan province, a health official said. Ihab Hanafy, a health ministry undersecretary, said the bodies were transferred t...

SuneraTech hires IT industry veteran Hiral Chandrana as President

SuneraTech, a leading provider of cloud and digital solutions, has hired Hiral Chandrana as President. Hiral is an industry thought leader with deep experience in enterprise software, IT and digital services to solve complex customer challe...

High-speed train derails in Italy; 2 railway workers killed

A high-speed passenger train derailed in northern Italy before dawn Thursday and its detached engine slammed into a work train car on an adjacent track, ripped away part of a building wall and flipped around. Two train workers were killed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020