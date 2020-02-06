PM narrates train story to take dig at Cong leader Adhir in LS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a swipe at Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha for his remarks against him, by narrating an interesting anecdote to convey that people perceive things as per their thought process. On Wednesday, Chowdhury had made certain remarks against Modi which were expunged by the Chair later.

"Yesterday, some people trained guns on me using the shoulder of Swami Vivekananda," Modi said while replying to the motion of thanks on the president's address. Using an anecdote to convey his point, Modi said once a group of four people was standing near a railway track. A saint among them told others that as the train passes over it, sound comes from the track which says god is kind, while the other saint said it actually says god is with you.

A Muslim cleric who was also in the group said the sound says it is mercy of god, while the last one, a body-builder, said the sound says eat 'rabri' and do exercise, which left the House in peals of laughter and BJP MPs thumped benches.

