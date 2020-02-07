Declare locust attack a national calamity, Rajasthan Min writes to PM

Rajasthan revenue minister Harish Chaudhary has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking to declare locust attack in the state as a national calamity. He also requested the Prime Minister for a change of rules under the State Disaster Response Fund to provide help to affected farmers and for an effective plan to find a permanent solution to the menace.

Earlier on February 4, Chaudhary had written to PM Modi seeking a declaration of locusts attack in the state as a national calamity. Concerned over the spate of locust attacks on crops in areas of south Punjab, bordering Rajasthan, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on January 28 urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct External Affairs ministry and the Indian High Commission in Islamabad to immediately take up the issue with Pakistan, from where the pests were emanating.

In a letter to Prime Minister, Captain Amarinder had said there has been a sustained locust attack on crops in Rajasthan recently and a significant number of these pests have also entered into southern Punjab. (ANI)

