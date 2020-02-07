Left Menu
Khattar launches welfare scheme for poor families

  • Chandigarh
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 21:06 IST
  • Created: 07-02-2020 21:06 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday launched a welfare scheme which provided Rs 6,000 per year to families having an annual income below Rs 1.80 lakh and land holdings up to five acres. Only those with 'Parivar Pehchan Patra' (family identification cards) can availe the benefits under the 'Mukhya Mantri Parivar Samridhi Yojna' which was formally launched here to mark the completion of 100 days of the BJP-JJP alliance government.

Khattar also transferred the amount promised under the scheme to five beneficiaries present on the occasion through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), he said, adding that about 28 lakh people will benefit from the scheme. A part of the money paid under this scheme will be utilised to pay the premiums of various social security and insurance schemes run by the central and state governments like Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojna, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojna and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna for beneficiary families, he said.

He said that registration of over 1.15 lakh Parivar Pehchan Patra have so far been made out of which the number of eligible beneficiaries who have made their registration under the Mukhyamantri Parivar Samridhi Yojna is about one lakh. "The families having annual income upto Rs 1.80 lakh and land holding of less than 5 acres are eligible under this scheme and would also come under the definition of BPL," he said.

He said that a budgetary provision of Rs 1500 crore had already been made under this scheme announced last year. For the next financial year, separate provision of budget would be made, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

