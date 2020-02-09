Woman BJP leader shot dead by husband in Gurgaon

A woman BJP leader from Gurgaon in Haryana was shot dead allegedly by her husband who suspected her of having an illicit relationship, a police official said on Sunday. The woman, state secretary of the BJP Kisan Morcha, was speaking to her sister over the phone on Saturday evening when her husband, Sunil, allegedly opened fire at her from his licensed revolver, the police official of Gurgaon's Sector 10-A police station said quoting the FIR registered in the case.

"The husband, an ex-serviceman, who worked in a private company as a security officer, suspected that she had illicit relations," he said over the phone. Following the incident, the accused fled, the police official said.

A case has been registered in Gurgaon's Sector 10 A police station against the woman's husband and two others. The family of the woman have refuted the allegations of any illicit relationship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

