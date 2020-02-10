Sri Lanka PM reaches Tirumala to participate in 'Suprabhatha Darshan' at Tirupati temple tomorrow
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse arrived here on Monday evening to participate in 'Suprabhatha Darshan' at the Tirupati temple on Tuesday.
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse arrived here on Monday evening to participate in 'Suprabhatha Darshan' at the Tirupati temple on Tuesday. 'Suprabhatam' is the first and foremost pre-dawn 'seva' performed in the temple of Lord Venkateswara. This ritual is performed at Sayana Mandapam inside sanctum sanctorum to wake up the Lord from His celestial sleep, amidst the rhythmic chanting of Vedic hymns.
Some of his Cabinet members also reached the hilly town to accompany the Prime Minister to the renowned temple. The Prime Minister, as well as his ministerial delegation, was welcomed by Andhra Pradesh Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and Tirupati MLA B Karunakar Reddy at Renigunta airport.
Rajapaksa has stayed at the Padmavathi Guest House in Tirupati. Earlier today, the visiting dignitary also paid a visit to the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya of Bihar.
Rajapaksa is currently on a five-day visit to India. On Sunday, Rajapaksa also offered prayers at Sarnath Buddhist Temple after completing his visit to Varanasi.
Rajapaksa landed in New Delhi on February 7. In the national capital, the dignitary held delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the two sides focused on expanding cooperation over terrorism as well as promoting joint economic projects in the island nation. (ANI)
