Left Menu
Development News Edition

Providing nutrition, education to girls will bring prosperity: Gehlot

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 19:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 19:15 IST
Providing nutrition, education to girls will bring prosperity: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said educating girls and improving their nutrition level will make future generations healthier and prosperous. He made the remark during a meeting with the representatives of Children Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) here.

The chief minister further said it is his government's priority to provide better nutrition and education to girls in the state. "If we make efforts to educate girls and improve their nutrition level, we will be able to make our coming generations healthier and more prosperous," an official statement quoted Gehlot as saying.

The Congress leader also issued directions to the officials to work in coordination with CIFF. He said although his government is running various schemes in the field of girls' education, woman and child nutrition and health services but better results can be achieved with technical assistance from international institutions like CIFF.

The CIFF is an independent philanthropic organisation, with offices in Addis Ababa, Beijing, London, Nairobi and New Delhi, and focuses specifically on improving children’s lives, according to the foundation's website. During the meeting, CEO, CIFF, Kate Hampton said her foundation wanted to continue investment in the state for the overall development of women, girls and children and will extend cooperation in these sectors.

Hampton also praised the state government's efforts in bringing down the maternal and infant mortality rate. Chief Secretary D.B. Gupta, Secretary, Woman & Child Development Department K.K. Pathak, National Health Mission Director Naresh Kumar Thakral and other senior officers were also present during the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Israel attacks "shameful" U.N. report on companies active in W. Bank settlements

Israel denounced on Wednesday a long-delayed U.N. report listing companies with business ties to Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.The announcement by the U.N. Human Rights Office of the publication of a blacklist of businesses ...

RS clocks 96 pc productivity in first phase of Budget session; 155 MPs speak in house

Rajya Sabha recorded 96 per cent productivity during the first phase of the Budget session with 155 members speaking during the nine days of sitting from January 31 to February 11. According to data provided by Rajya Sabha secretariat, duri...

Italian Senate votes to lift Salvini immunity over migrant boat

Italian senators voted on Wednesday to lift immunity for far-right leader Matteo Salvini, opening the way for a potentially career-ending trial over accusations he illegally detained migrants at sea last year. The result of the vote is due ...

Dubai court rules against superyacht freeze order in divorce battle

A Dubai appeal court has dismissed a freezing order on a 436 million superyacht belonging to a Russian billionaire at the centre of one of the worlds costliest divorce battles, according to a copy of the final ruling reviewed by Reuters.But...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020