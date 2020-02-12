Providing nutrition, education to girls will bring prosperity: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said educating girls and improving their nutrition level will make future generations healthier and prosperous. He made the remark during a meeting with the representatives of Children Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) here.

The chief minister further said it is his government's priority to provide better nutrition and education to girls in the state. "If we make efforts to educate girls and improve their nutrition level, we will be able to make our coming generations healthier and more prosperous," an official statement quoted Gehlot as saying.

The Congress leader also issued directions to the officials to work in coordination with CIFF. He said although his government is running various schemes in the field of girls' education, woman and child nutrition and health services but better results can be achieved with technical assistance from international institutions like CIFF.

The CIFF is an independent philanthropic organisation, with offices in Addis Ababa, Beijing, London, Nairobi and New Delhi, and focuses specifically on improving children’s lives, according to the foundation's website. During the meeting, CEO, CIFF, Kate Hampton said her foundation wanted to continue investment in the state for the overall development of women, girls and children and will extend cooperation in these sectors.

Hampton also praised the state government's efforts in bringing down the maternal and infant mortality rate. Chief Secretary D.B. Gupta, Secretary, Woman & Child Development Department K.K. Pathak, National Health Mission Director Naresh Kumar Thakral and other senior officers were also present during the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

