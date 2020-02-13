Aaditya assures govt's cooperation to local governing bodies

Maharashtra Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday assured the

state government's co-operation and support to local governing bodies and municipal corporations in development works.

He alleged that the previous BJP-led government had failed to work in tandem with the local governing bodies.

Thackeray was talking to reporters after holding a meeting with the officials of the Aurangabad Industrial City

(AURIC) at Shendra. Minister for Industries Subhash Desai was also present.

"The local governing bodies here worked at their full capacity, but the previous government did not extend its

cooperation. This is no more the case. Our government is supporting the agencies and we have decided to expedite the

pending projects," he said. "The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is

giving a helping hand to the local governing bodies for carrying out development projects," Thackeray added.

During the meeting, officials drew his attention towards various demands like road connectivity between Shendra

and Bidkin nodes of the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), four laning of Aurangabad-Paithan Road and separate

interchange to AURIC with Samruddhi Expressway, among others. When asked about the road connectivity issue,

Thackeray said, "Officials have been asked to send the proposals and the government would consider them positively."

He refused to comment on his uncle and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray adopting aggressive

pro-Hindutva stand. "I am not here to talk about political issues and

elections. It is time to work and not to talk on politics. There is little time for elections here then we will talk,"

Thackeray said in response to a query.

