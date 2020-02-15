Trump''s Guj visit: Wall won''t hide reality, says Digvijaya
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday said a wall being built in Ahmedabad in Gujarat reportedly to keep a slum cluster out of sight during the visit of US President Donald Trump will not "hush up the reality in today's era". The 500 metres long and four feet tall wall is being built in Ahmedabad's Sardarnagar, which has several slum structures and is situated along a road that leads to the Indira bridge on the outskirts of the city from the airport, a route likely to be taken by Trump's motorcade.
"Will the wall hush up the reality in today's era? Those who have hit people thousands of kilometres away with drones won't be having pictures of Ahmedabad with ghettos and slums and the plight of poverty," Singh asked when queried on the subject by reporters here.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ahmedabad
- Digvijaya Singh
- Donald Trump
- Gujarat
- Congress
- Sardarnagar
ALSO READ
High-speed train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad will be actively pursued: FM Sitharaman
Thakur's remark and Jamia firing part of chronology, says Digvijaya Singh
We are in discussions with US side: MEA on when President Donald Trump will visit India.
USFDA completes inspection of Cadila Healthcare's Ahmedabad facility
India's new US envoy Sandhu presents credentials to Donald Trump