Bhim Army members take out protest march against SC ruling on reservation in promotions
Scores of Bhim Army members on Sunday took out a protest march against the Supreme Court's ruling that state governments are not bound to provide reservation in promotions in public services.
Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad also joined the protest march, which started from Mandi House. The protesters said they will march to Parliament.
"The judgment of the apex court is totally against the Constitution's promise of the right to equality," Harjeet Singh Bhatti, spokesperson of the Bhim Army, said.
