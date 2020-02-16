Left Menu
Development News Edition

Divorce cases more in educated, affluent families: Bhagwat

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 18:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 18:18 IST
Divorce cases more in educated, affluent families: Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the cases of divorce are found more in "educated

and affluent" families nowadays as education and affluence brings arrogance along, which results in families falling

apart. He also said that there is no alternative to a Hindu

society in India. Bhagwat was addressing RSS workers here, who were

present there along with their family members. "Nowadays the number of divorce cases have increased a

lot. People fight over trifle issues. The cases of divorce are more in educated and affluent families, because with education

and affluence comes arrogance, as a result of which families fall apart. The society also falls apart because society is

also a family," Bhagwat was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the RSS.

"We expect swayamsevaks to tell their family members about their activities in the Sangh, because many times women

members of the family have to carry out more painful work than us to ensure that we can do what we do," he said.

He said confining women to homes has resulted in the condition of the society that we see today.

"The condition of the society is because of the customs that have been practising here for the last 2,000

years. Women we have here were confined to homes. This was not the case 2,000 years ago. That was the golden age of our

society," Bhagwat said. "Hindu society should be virtuous and organised, and

when we say society, it is not only men. A society is the one which gets its identity due to its sense of belonging," he

said. "I am a Hindu, I respect the places of reverence

associated with all faiths. But I am firm regarding my own place of reverence. I have got my sanskar from my family, and

it is 'matru shakti' which teaches us so," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

"There is no society without a household, and women, who comprise half of the society, should become more

enlightened. But if we do not care about our society, then neitherwe will survive, nor our family," he said.

"India has no option other than a Hindu society and Hindu society has no option but to behave like a family," the

RSS chief said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Fancy felines hit Hanoi for first ever cat show

Vietnam, where cats have been viewed in the past as food, hosted its first-ever cat show on Sunday, gathering around 60 pedigree cats with feisty stage names such as Angry Alice, Di Maria The Great and Timosa Sumo.The show, run by the World...

NIA stumbles upon 'evidence' of terror funding through cross-LoC trade during DySP case probe

The National Investigation Agency NIA has stumbled upon evidence of funding of terror groups through cross-border trade during its probe into the case of Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh who was caught escorting militants out ...

Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan

Two more Indians on board a quarantined cruise ship off Japan have tested positive for the novel coronavirus even as India assured that it will provide all possible assistance to its nationals on the ship to return home after they test nega...

Cheptegei breaks sub-13 minute barrier for new 5km world record

Monaco, Feb 16 AFP Ugandas Joshua Cheptegei lowered the 5km world record on Sunday with a time of 12 minutes 51 seconds and revealed he had set out to really go for breaking the sub 13 minutes barrier. The 10,000m world champion made the mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020