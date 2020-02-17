Good to see Muslim women at dharnas, protests: Sumitra Mahajan
Former Lok Sabha speaker and senior BJP leader Sumitra Mahajan on Monday said it was good
to see a large number of Muslim women attending protests, but wondered if they completely understood the Citizenship
Amendment Act. The CAA is at the centre of protests across the
country and many of them are led by Muslim women, like in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, which has inspired similar 'women only'
sit-ins across the country. "One thing I liked very much was that Muslim women
are joining a large number of dharna and protests, be it Delhi or Indore. It has created awareness and trust in the minds of
Muslim women that if they face injustice in the future, they can come out on the roads and put forward their views," she
told reporters here. "I always like women to be vocal on different issues.
I have to see whether Muslim women (involved in protests against CAA) have understood the right thing. But today they
are raising zindabad-murdabad slogans by coming out of the houses. I thank the people of the community, because earlier
these women did not get out of the house like this," she said. "I pray to god that the participation of Muslim women
brings good results for the country. I would like to say to all the politicians of the country to ensure that this
awareness among them is maintained," the former Indore Lok Sabha MP said.
Queried on some Muslim leaders quitting the BJP due to CAA, she said, "May be they (BJP's Muslim leaders) will have
to deal with a few things from their community. But I am sure they are sensible and will be able to gradually convince the
people of their community that no right of any Indian citizen will be taken away by CAA".
She said she was ready to talk to anti-CAA protesters to explain them the nuances of the legislation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sumitra Mahajan
- Delhi
- BJP
- Lok Sabha
- Indore
- Indian
- Indore Lok Sabha
ALSO READ
Telangana BJP urges Gadkari to convert NH-44 from Bowenpally to Medchal to 6-lane
Delhi Assembly polls: Shah, Nadda to hold rallies; Kejriwal to lead roadshows today
Air India flight carrying second batch of Indians evacuated from Wuhan to land in Delhi today
Special hearing in Delhi HC on Nirbhaya case today
Air India flight carrying 323 Indians, 7 Maldivians evacuated from Wuhan lands in Delhi