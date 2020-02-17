Left Menu
Good to see Muslim women at dharnas, protests: Sumitra Mahajan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Indore
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 21:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 21:41 IST
Former Lok Sabha speaker and senior BJP leader Sumitra Mahajan on Monday said it was good

to see a large number of Muslim women attending protests, but wondered if they completely understood the Citizenship

Amendment Act. The CAA is at the centre of protests across the

country and many of them are led by Muslim women, like in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, which has inspired similar 'women only'

sit-ins across the country. "One thing I liked very much was that Muslim women

are joining a large number of dharna and protests, be it Delhi or Indore. It has created awareness and trust in the minds of

Muslim women that if they face injustice in the future, they can come out on the roads and put forward their views," she

told reporters here. "I always like women to be vocal on different issues.

I have to see whether Muslim women (involved in protests against CAA) have understood the right thing. But today they

are raising zindabad-murdabad slogans by coming out of the houses. I thank the people of the community, because earlier

these women did not get out of the house like this," she said. "I pray to god that the participation of Muslim women

brings good results for the country. I would like to say to all the politicians of the country to ensure that this

awareness among them is maintained," the former Indore Lok Sabha MP said.

Queried on some Muslim leaders quitting the BJP due to CAA, she said, "May be they (BJP's Muslim leaders) will have

to deal with a few things from their community. But I am sure they are sensible and will be able to gradually convince the

people of their community that no right of any Indian citizen will be taken away by CAA".

She said she was ready to talk to anti-CAA protesters to explain them the nuances of the legislation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

