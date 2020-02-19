School in West Bengal to drop lotus from logo after facing backlash

Rania Free Primary School, located in South 24-Parganas district has decided to remove lotus from its logo that is embroidered on the school uniform after reportedly facing backlash from Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders. The school's Teacher In-charge Bijali Das, however, said that the lotus had been present in the logo since the past 11 years.

"We have been using this logo since the past 10-11 years because lotus is our national flower. Suddenly some people have started raising objections so we thought of changing it," Das told ANI on Tuesday. She further said that the school will start using the logo of the 'Sarva Shiksha Mission' in place of the lotus.

"We will soon start using the logo of 'Sarva Shiksha Mission'. People who were protesting includes TMC Councillor but no parents have protested," Das said. It is important to note that the apart from being the national flower, the lotus is also BJP's symbol, which is giving a tough fight to the ruling TMC in the state. (ANI)

