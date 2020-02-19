Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket stadium ready to host Trump, gets building use nod

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 18:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 18:23 IST
Cricket stadium ready to host Trump, gets building use nod
Image Credit:

The newly-built cricket stadium in Motera here is now officially ready to host US President Donald Trump, who along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will address a gathering in the arena on February 24. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Wednesday gave building use (BU) permission to the mega-complex, clearing the way for the much-awaited event. The decision to issue BU permit to the world's largest cricket stadium was taken by the AMC after considering various parameters related to structural stability, fire safety and steps taken for water harvesting, said Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra. "US President Donald Trump and our Prime Minister would address people in this stadium on February 24. After going through various technical aspects related to the construction of the stadium, the AMC awarded building use permission to the stadium today," he said.

Along with the BU permission, the stadium was also given a structural safety certificate, said Nehra. "Before granting the certificate, the AMC had assessed the structural stability from its side and then roped in an expert from Chennai to cross-check our findings. "Then, a committee took into account all these findings and decided to give structural safety certificate to the stadium," Nehra told reporters. Fire safety measures have also been taken to deal with any eventuality, he said. "The stadium management has put in place an elaborate fire safety plan, which we also checked and conducted a mock drill to see if it would work when needed. "In the UPS server room, they have installed VESDA - Very Early Smoke Detection Apparatus. The entire complex has 125 hydrants with hose rolls and 9,000 sprinklers," the IAS officer said. While the AMC has already provided water connection to the stadium, Nehra said the management has constructed 65 percolating wells in the premises for rainwater harvesting.

The mega event has been christened as "Namaste Trump" and over 1.10 lakh people are expected to attend it. This event will also mark the inauguration of the new stadium. Both Trump and Modi will speak at the event which will be similar to the Howdy Modi program organized in Houston in the US last year. As announced earlier, the two leaders will also take part in a 22km roadshow before reaching the stadium. The roadshow will start from the Ahmedabad airport and end at the stadium located in the Motera area.

The Sardar Patel Stadium, owned by the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA), has been completely rebuilt after demolishing the old one, which had a capacity to accommodate 54,000 spectators. The new stadium, which can accommodate around 1.10 lakh people, is spread across over 60 acres. It was built in two years at an estimated cost of Rs 700 crore. The GCA had earlier said the stadium will have 76 corporate boxes, four dressing rooms, a club house and an Olympic-size swimming pool.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq hits record high at open on China stimulus hopes, drop in new virus cases

Nasdaq hit an all-time high at the open on Wednesday on signs of slowing coronavirus infections and expectations that China would take more measures to bolster its virus-hit economy.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 80.51 points, or 0.2...

Teachers have basic duty to wean students away from drugs: CM

Puducherry, Feb 19 PTI Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday called upon the teachers to ensurethat students, including girls, did not fall prey to drug abuse.Inaugurating a two-day capacity-building programme for teachers o...

Rajasthan Assembly passes GST Amendment Bill

Rajasthan Assembly on Wednesday passed the Rajasthan Goods and Services Tax Amendment Bill, 2020 by voice vote. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal introduced the Bill in the House.During a discussion on the Bill, he said o...

If you do not recognise problems you face, you are not likely to find credible answers: Manmohan Singh slams govt on economy.

If you do not recognise problems you face, you are not likely to find credible answers Manmohan Singh slams govt on economy....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020