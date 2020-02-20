UP BJP MLA's son booked for manhandling Dalit revenue official
An FIR has been registered against Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Surendra Singh's son and his supporters for allegedly manhandling a Dalit revenue official here, police said on Thursday. On a complaint lodged by the official Radheyshyam Ram, the FIR has been registered against Hazari Singh and 10 others on Wednesday for manhandling and abusing him, Bairiya SHO Sanjay Tripathi said.
All the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code along with the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the SHO added. A probe is on in the matter, the policeman said.
Surendra Singh represents Bairia constituency in the Assembly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
