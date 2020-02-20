Mizo accord beacon of hope for lasting peace, says Guv on
Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai hailed the Mizo Peace Accord, signed in 1986, as a
beacon of hope for enduring peace as the northeastern state celebrated its 34th statehood day on Thursday.
Pillai, while addressing a programme here on the occasion, said, "The signing of the historic Mizo Peace Accord
on June 30, 1986 remains a beacon of hope for the world that peace can be attained and sustained if the people and leaders
choose it over violence." Mizoram became the 23rd state of India in 1987 after
the Mizo National Front (MNF) signed the peace accord with the Centre, ending a two-decade-long insurgency.
Before attaining statehood, Mizoram was union territory.
Observing that Mizoram's endeavour since attaining statehood has been to attain self-reliance, Pillai urged the
state government and denizens not to solely rely on central funding.
"Mizoram is abundantly blessed with resources in horticulture, handloom, handicrafts, human resource and
tourism sectors, which we need to tap. It is our duty to provide a congenial socio-economic setting where our youth can
flourish with pride," he said. He called upon the state government to work towards
achieving a welfare state. Pillai said the Centre has allocated 10 per cent of
the Union budget for the development of the Northeast. He also urged the churches and the NGOs to help the
state government in combating AIDS and cancer. Several programmes were held across the state on the
occasion. All government offices, educational institutes and
banks remained closed on the account of the state government declaring a public holiday.
This is the second time after 10 years of Congress rule from 2008 to 2018 that official programmes were held on
the occasion after MNF returned to power in the state in November 2018.
Meanwhile, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah greeted the
people of Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh on their statehood day.
The vice president, in his message, said that people from the two hill states have made an immense contribution to
India's growth and development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: "On the occasion
of their Statehood Day, greetings to the wonderful people of Mizoram. We are proud of the rich culture of this state. Those
belonging to Mizoram have excelled in many spheres and contributed to India's growth. Praying for Mizoram's
development in the coming years." The first Mizoram statehood day event was inaugurated
by then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at Lammual in Aizawl on February 20, 1987.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
NZ win toss, invite India to bat
Sandvik Adds New Tube Line at Indian Steel Mill to Boost Capacity and Local Service
Indo-US trade deal likely during Trump's India visit
Free Preventive Homeopathic Doses for Coronavirus at all Dr Batra's Clinics Across India
DefExpo to focus on showcasing India's potential to become manufacturing hub