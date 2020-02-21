Left Menu
Development News Edition

AEPC identifies top 10 product lines to enhance apparel exports

A day after Textiles Minister Smriti Irani called on textile exporters to move into spaces vacated by China, Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) has identified top 10 product lines in four countries/ regions with major Chinese exports.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 02:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 02:55 IST
AEPC identifies top 10 product lines to enhance apparel exports
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A day after Textiles Minister Smriti Irani called on textile exporters to move into spaces vacated by China, Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) has identified top 10 product lines in four countries/ regions with major Chinese exports. The top 10 Chinese products exported to the US, where India also has a presence include jerseys, pullovers, cardigans, waistcoats made of cotton/ man-made fibres (MMF), trousers, shorts made of cotton/ synthetic fibres, hosiery, T-shirts, singlet and tracksuits, an official release said.

AEPC Chairman Dr A Sakthivel said that India has captured $237 million of the $2.4 billion apparel market vacated by China in the US. However, the Revealed Comparative Advantage shows India has a good potential in seven of the 10 product lines, he said.

"While there is no problem with the US market, we will need the support of the textile and commerce ministries to gain access to some of the countries. In the US, the deciding factors will be sheer competitiveness and appetite of the Indian players, while in the UK and EU early FTAs will help," he said. Sakthivel said that the removal of anti-dumping duty on PTA will promote the growth of man-made fibre companies. "While cotton is our main products, we will now promote MMF also because the world is moving to MMF. However, we continue to promote cotton as well," he said.

The Council has similarly identified top 10 Chinese apparel exports to European Union, Japan and South Korea, and highlighted the product lines where India has the potential to make a mark. "We will share this information with our members in an extensive outreach so that they can take advantage of the emerging scenario," Sakthivel said.

Sudhir Sekhri, Chairman, Export Promotion Committee, AEPC, said: "Of the 36 per cent space vacated by China, only 5 per cent has come our way. While there are huge emerging opportunities, there is a need for introspection as to what needs to be done." On Wednesday, Irani urged the industry to ensure that India is not a nation of job workers but a nation of textile leaders, and also that India should not aspire to be just a sourcing hub but one that meets the end-to-end textile needs of various nations and communities.

She said that the government will identify ambitious MSMEs, who meet export compliances and delivery schedules and support them with finance, legislation, certification, quality control programmes and R&D to help them grow big. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 10-Coronavirus fears create ghost town in South Korea after church 'super-spreader'

The streets of South Koreas fourth-largest city were abandoned on Thursday, with residents holed up indoors after dozens of people caught the new coronavirus in what authorities described as a super-spreading event at a church. The deserted...

UPDATE 1-Twitter tests labels, community moderation for lies by public figures

Twitter Inc said on Thursday that it was testing a new community moderation approach that would enable users to identify misleading information posted by politicians and public figures and add brightly colored labels under those tweets.NBC ...

Spotlight turns to Goldman Sachs after Morgan Stanley deal

For months, the watercooler chatter around big Wall Street banks focused on whether Goldman Sachs Group Inc would finally pursue a major deal. Instead, Goldmans top rival beat it to the punch. On Thursday, Morgan Stanley said it plans to ac...

Ukrainians hurl stones at evacuees from China

Novi Sanzhary Ukraine, Feb 21 AP Ukraines effort to quarantine more than 70 people evacuated from China over the new virus outbreak plunged into chaos Thursday as local residents opposing the move hurled stones at the evacuees and engaged i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020