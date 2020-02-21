Vice President Naidu, PM Modi greet people on occasion of Maha Shivratri

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the occasion of Maha Shivratri and prayed that Lord Shiva blesses the countrymen with peace, prosperity and good fortune.

"On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri, I wish the devout community around the world. On this occasion, when we illuminate our homes, we pray to Lord Shiva to bless us with wisdom and courage to overcome the flaws within," Naidu said.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi hoped that the blessings of Baba Bholenath -- as Lord Shiva is also popularly called -- bring happiness, peace, prosperity and good fortune in the lives of all countrymen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

