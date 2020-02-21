Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shaheen Bagh protesters want SC order on their security if road parallel to protest site is opened

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 20:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 20:14 IST
Shaheen Bagh protesters want SC order on their security if road parallel to protest site is opened

The Shaheen Bagh protesters told the Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors on Friday that if the road parallel to the protest site was opened, the apex court should pass an order ensuring their security. The interlocutors -- senior advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran --began the third day of their discussion with the Shaheen Bagh protesters on Friday evening.

The Delhi Police admitted that the protesters had not blocked the parallel road, but they had barricaded it to provide security to the protest site. "When several adjoining roads are open, why are they insisting us to move from this road? This is not the only road connecting Delhi to Noida," a woman protester told the interlocutors.

Hegde said, "Today is Shivratri. If somebody uses a cuss word, it becomes a blessing today. It is your right to speak. Speak up. Say everything you want to say. Let us take a joint decision for all the affected parties here." The protesters told the interlocutors that the police barricaded the road parallel road to their tent, besides two other roads that connect to the Shaheen Bagh-Kalindi Kunj road.

The interlocutors called the police to the spot to discuss the matter with the protesters. A police official told the interlocutors that the parallel road as well as certain other roads were kept barricaded to give protection to the protest site.

"We barricaded the parallel road to ensure security to the protest site. If the road is opened to commuters, we will ensure double security to the protesters," the police official said. A woman protester stood up and told the mediators, "The government thinks women are uneducated. All of us are educated women who know what we are fighting for. The students from Jamia Millia Islamia University, who were teaching us more on CAA and NRC, are being beaten up. If the police could not stop the men who fired at us, how are they claiming that they will protect us if the parallel road is opened?"

Another woman protester said, "We want in writing that if there is a single incident of attack or firing, the police officials, from the SHO to the police commissioner, should be shunted out. Home Minister Amit Shah has said the NRC is not coming soon, so ask him to issue a circular, saying they are not bringing the NRC now. We want the Supreme Court to pass an order on our security if the road adjoining the protest site is opened." The interlocutors checked on all the roads connecting Delhi to Noida late on Thursday, along with some protesters and police officials.

Ramachandran said, "When we checked on the roads, we noticed that you (protesters) were right. Many roads are open, which were blocked by the police. I am very upset to say that the Noida-Faridabad road, which was opened on Thursday, was again closed by the police. Whoever has done this is now answerable to the Supreme Court." PTI UJN HDA RC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Pak welcomes US-Taliban agreement, hopes this will bring peace in Afghanistan

Pakistan on Friday welcomed the proposed US-Taliban agreement, hoping that all parties would now seize this historic opportunity to bring a comprehensive and inclusive political settlement for durable peace and stability in war-torn Afghani...

LG V60 ThinQ leaks ahead of official release

Mobile World Congress MWC 2020 is officially cancelled but details on upcoming smartphones have already started leaking out with the LG V60 ThinQ being the first.A render published by Android Headlines shows off the LG V60 ThinQs narrow-bez...

WHO chief says international team heading to Wuhan on Saturday (AFP) RUPRUP

WHO chief says international team heading to Wuhan on Saturday AFP RUPRUP...

Motor racing-The others are faster than us, says Ferrari F1 boss

Ferrari Formula One boss Mattia Binotto said on Friday he was less optimistic about his teams pace than he had been in testing last year and rivals were faster than them.Champions Mercedes have been impressively quick in the first week of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020