ABSU urges Centre, Assam govt to release Ranjan Daimary

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kokrajhar
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 19:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 19:37 IST
The All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) has appealed to the Centre and the Assam

government to release NDFB(R) chief Ranjan Daimary, who was one of the signatories to the Bodo Peace Accord.

Daimary is serving life sentence for his involvement in the 2008 serial blasts in Assam in which 88 people were

killed. The militant leader, who was released on bail two days

ahead of the signing of the Accord on January 27, was sent back to jail on February 20.

ABSU president Dipen Boro, in a press note issued here on Saturday, urged the central and the state governments to

release Daimary "in the interests of implementing the Accord and for lasting peace" in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) of

Assam. "ABSU appeals... for the greater interest of the

implementation of the Accord and peacebuilding process and giving the mark of respectable opportunity for the leadership

of NDFB to join the mainstream through the Accord after they have shunned the path of armed struggle," the release said.

The Accord was signed between the Centre, the Assam government, all the four factions of the National Democratic

Front of Boroland (NDFB), the ABSU and civil society group United Bodo People's Organisation.

Other NDFB factions have also sought the immediate release of Daimary and warned of protests if the demand was

not met. The ABSU, in the release, also condemned the recent

killing of a person in Udalguri district, that falls under BTR.

The students' body demanded stern action against those responsible for the incident.

It said that the killing was attempted at destabilising the atmosphere in BTR and also appealed to all

the communities to maintain peace in the region.

