UP Guv, CM Yogi to welcome Prez Trump at airport in Agra: DM

US President Donald Trump will be welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his arrival at the airport in Agra where hundreds of artistes will perform, a top official said on Sunday.

The city has been decked up to welcome the American president who will visit India on February 24-25. He will visit the Taj Mahal in the evening after arriving here on Monday from Ahmedabad, before leaving for Delhi. "The UP governor and chief minister will welcome US President Trump at the Kheria airport. However, they will not accompany him to the Taj Mahal. The governor and the chief minister would also be at the airport to send him off," Agra District Magistrate (DM) Prabhu N Singh told PTI.

Trump's convoy route from the airport to the Taj Mahal is about 13 km, and along the way thousands of artistes will welcome him with special performances. "At the airport, about 250 artistes will do special performances reflecting the beauty and culture of Uttar Pradesh.

"Along the route to the Taj, a total of 3,000 artistes spread over 21 designated areas will present dance forms of Brij, Awadh and other regions, like Krishna Leela, dances themed on Radha, and other cultural forms of the regions,” Singh said. Massive billboards greeting the US president ahead of his India visit and reflecting the bonhomie between him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been put up in Agra.

"Entire route has been spruced up aesthetically and US and India flags have been put up at roundabouts to give the area a festive look. We have done our best to welcome the American leader to Agra," the DM said. Huge billboards bearing images of Trump shaking hands with Modi have also been put up across the city to signify the friendship between the two countries.

In the main city, old roads are being repaired, road-dividers being painted afresh, illegal hoardings and posters removed, and walls along the route that President Trump will take being decorated with paintings reflecting the Brij culture and architectural heritage of Agra. “All concerns have been taken care of and we don't see any issue. It will be all safe and secure, as a huge three-layered security deployment will be in place tomorrow,” the DM added.

