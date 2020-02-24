Maha Budget session: Council adjourned after 13 minutes
The Maharashtra Legislative Council was adjourned 13 minutes after it started on Monday as
BJP MLCs objected to chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar's decision to not accept an adjournment motion moved by Leader of Opposition
Pravin Darekar. Amid sloganeering by BJP legislators, the Maha Vikas
Aghadi government tabled papers of bills and amendments after which the House was adjourned by the chair.
Darekar moved an adjournment motion seeking a discussion on the plight of farmers but it was rejected by
Nimbalkar. This led to protests by senior BJP MLCs Bhai Girkar
and Sujitsinh Thakur among others. Nimbalkar then asked deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar
to table documents of amendment bills and supplementary demands, and adjourned the House for the day.
