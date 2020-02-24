Left Menu
Maha Budget session: Council adjourned after 13 minutes

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 16:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 16:37 IST
The Maharashtra Legislative Council was adjourned 13 minutes after it started on Monday as

BJP MLCs objected to chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar's decision to not accept an adjournment motion moved by Leader of Opposition

Pravin Darekar. Amid sloganeering by BJP legislators, the Maha Vikas

Aghadi government tabled papers of bills and amendments after which the House was adjourned by the chair.

Darekar moved an adjournment motion seeking a discussion on the plight of farmers but it was rejected by

Nimbalkar. This led to protests by senior BJP MLCs Bhai Girkar

and Sujitsinh Thakur among others. Nimbalkar then asked deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar

to table documents of amendment bills and supplementary demands, and adjourned the House for the day.

