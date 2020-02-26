No cognisable offence found: Delhi Police on complaint against Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma

The Delhi Police on Wednesday told a court here that no cognisable offence was found against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma. The Delhi Police has sought time to file a final Action Taken Report (ATR) on a complaint filed against the two BJP leaders.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Vishal Pahuja, after hearing the arguments in the matter, reserved the order for March 2, on a complaint filed by CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat against the two BJP leaders for their alleged hate speeches during the Delhi assembly polls' campaign. Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, in a status report filed in the court, said that on the basis of the allegation levelled in the complaint, "prima facie no cognisable offence has been found to be committed".

However, it added that legal opinion is being sought out on the complaint in view of the same some more time may kindly be granted to submit a final action taken report on the complaint. Earlier, the court had directed the Crime Branch to file an ATR in the matter.

The complaint, filed by CPI(M) leaders Brinda Karat and KM Tewari, sought filing of FIRs under several relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the two BJP leaders. Thakur had raised the slogan "Desh Ke Gaddaro Ko, Goli Maaro Saalo Ko" (shoot the traitors of the country) several times while addressing a public meeting here in Rithala on January 27.

On the other hand, Verma, in a controversial statement had said, "Lakhs of people gather there (Shaheen Bagh). People of Delhi will have to think and make a decision. They will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, kill them. There is time today, Modi Ji and Amit Shah won't come to save you tomorrow..." (ANI)

