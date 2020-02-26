Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi violence: US Embassy asks nationals to exercise caution, avoid areas where protests are on

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 21:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 21:14 IST
Delhi violence: US Embassy asks nationals to exercise caution, avoid areas where protests are on
Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of the violence in Delhi, the US on Wednesday issued an advisory asking its citizens to exercise caution, keep a low profile and avoid all areas where demonstrations are taking place. The US Embassy in India issued a security alert, advising American citizens that it is important to monitor local media outlets for updates on demonstrations, road and Metro closures, and possible curfews.

"US citizens in India should exercise caution in light of violent demonstrations in Northeast Delhi and avoid all areas with demonstrations," the embassy advisory said. "The Government of India -- imposed law that prohibits political gatherings of four or more people -- known as Section 144 – remains in effect in certain areas," it said.

Advising Americans on actions they should take, the embassy urged citizens to avoid locations where heavy traffic or road closures or protests are expected. "Keep a low profile. Be aware of your surroundings. Monitor local media for updates. Follow the instructions of local authorities," the advisory read.

At least 24 people have been killed and over 200 injured in communal violence which broke out in northeast Delhi three days ago. Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar are among the areas mainly affected by the riots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Jamiat demands action against Kapil Mishra, cops present when he made 'inciting' remarks

Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Wednesday demanded action against BJP leader Kapil Mishra and the police officers in whose presence he made remarks that allegedly incited violence in Delhi. Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani sa...

Pakistan confirms its first two cases of coronavirus

Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed its first two cases of the novel coronavirus as the deadly infection reached the country despite hectic efforts to keep it away. I can confirm first two cases of coronavirus in Pakistan. Both cases are being ...

Pakistan health minister confirms first two cases of coronavirus; says 'no need to panic'.

Pakistan health minister confirms first two cases of coronavirus says no need to panic....

Disproportionate assets case against ex-bureaucrat couple

The Economic Offences Wing EOW of Chhattisgarh police has registered a case against formerprincipal secretary to the chief minister and his wife for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets.The case was registered on Tuesday against Aman ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020