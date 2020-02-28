UP Assembly adjourns sine die, opposition cries foul

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly was on Friday abruptly adjourned a week ahead of schedule with the BJP-majority House passing the state Budget without a detailed department-by-department discussion, a move protested by the Opposition The House was earlier supposed to continue till March 6. But a revised schedule brought up by the government scrapped the remaining sittings of the session.

The Budget presented in the assembly on February 18 was passed by voice vote, before Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit adjourned the session sine die The opposition accused the government of “running away” from a thorough discussion of the budgetary provisions.

Some opposition members continued to remain in the assembly chamber as a mark of protest even after the House was adjourned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.